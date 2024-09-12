Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans

For fans of Dua Lipa in North America, the wait for her tour Radical Optimism gets longer.



The announced dates reveal that the Houdini singer will come to the northern hemisphere countries in September 2025.

The 20 shows in the U.S. and Canada were the addition, the British singer is adding to extend her tour which saw more dates added into her leg of Europe and other parts, according to Variety.

However, the good update for the pop icon's fans is they can see her at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, which will happen from Oct, 5 to 12.

In other news, Dua has kicked off her new business venture in frozen desserts. To protect her brand's name, the Cold Heart crooner has applied for a license, reports The Mirror.

The report further said the government's nod has been awaited as the application covers the sale of "non-dairy ice cream, ice cream cones, dairy ice cream, ice cream desserts, ice cream cakes, and ice cream drinks."