 
Geo News

Terry Crews shares personal family experience after 'AGT' performance

Terry Crews, the host for 'America's Got Talent' shared some vulnerable family moments

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Terry Crews shares personal family experience after AGT performance
Terry Crews shares personal family experience after 'AGT' performance 

Terry Crews just opened up about personal losses and vulnerability.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, during the famous show, America’s Got Talent Semi Finals 2 on September 11, he discussed family heartbreak.

Inspired from Sky Elements’ emotional drone show that depicted a story about losing a child, the show’s host revealed that he related to it due to own personal experiences.

The 56-year-old celebrity then talked about how he and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews have experiences three miscarriages.

“Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child,” Terry told the outlet.

He continued, “We've had three miscarriages. It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just, it's a way to process these things.”

"And how he brought that up, I was like, 'Wow,'" Terry added, speaking of the performance set to the tune of Butterfly by Lily Meola. “I think the show needed it. ... This is the perfect AGT show today.”

“We balanced out everything,” Terry stated, adding, “We had the laughs, we had the dedications, we had the fun, we had the dancing. It was just all over the place and it was perfect.”

Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift