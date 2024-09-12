Terry Crews shares personal family experience after 'AGT' performance

Terry Crews just opened up about personal losses and vulnerability.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, during the famous show, America’s Got Talent Semi Finals 2 on September 11, he discussed family heartbreak.

Inspired from Sky Elements’ emotional drone show that depicted a story about losing a child, the show’s host revealed that he related to it due to own personal experiences.

The 56-year-old celebrity then talked about how he and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews have experiences three miscarriages.

“Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child,” Terry told the outlet.

He continued, “We've had three miscarriages. It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just, it's a way to process these things.”

"And how he brought that up, I was like, 'Wow,'" Terry added, speaking of the performance set to the tune of Butterfly by Lily Meola. “I think the show needed it. ... This is the perfect AGT show today.”

“We balanced out everything,” Terry stated, adding, “We had the laughs, we had the dedications, we had the fun, we had the dancing. It was just all over the place and it was perfect.”