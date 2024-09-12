Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow connecting with Ben Affleck's daughter for son: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly trying to connect with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet.



While Ben Affleck is reportedly back on the dating mart, his former girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow is attempting to connect her son and Ben’s daughter.

For those unversed, Gwyneth has just sent son, Brody, off to Yale. On the other hand, Ben’s daughter Violet, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, has also started a new semester at the university.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the actress, who sporadically dated Ben from 1997 to 2000, is not "trying to play matchmaker or anything creepy like that."

Nonetheless, they confirmed that Gwyneth wants the duo to get to know each other because "she just thinks they could be a good source of support for each other since they have the celebrity parent-connection thing in common."

"Gwyneth is a big worrywart and hyper-protective, even of her step-kids,” the insider claimed and explained, “So she's trying to make sure that Brody will have some good solid people in his orbit now that he's so far away from home."

Before concluding, the insider maintained that Gwyneth only wants the pair to be platonic by saying, "She knows Violet is a class act and a great student, so she's hoping they will become friendly."