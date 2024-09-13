Denzel Washington, Pauletta make son curious for 'secret' to happy marriage

Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta have set the perfect example for their son, Malcom Washington.

As the 33-year-old gushed over the deep love his parents have for each other, in a conversation with PEOPLE, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where the premiere of his directorial debut The Piano Lessons took place.

“I don't know, they love each other, but I don't know what the secret is,” says Malcolm with a grin of his parents’ marriage that has lasted for more than 40 years. “I'm trying to find out,” he quipped.

While on the red carpet, the 73-year-old wife to Denzel, expressed that "there is no secret" to her longtime and love-filled marriage with the 69-year-old Oscar winning actor.

“We work at it. It's work,” she said, adding, “There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his... But it's the basic love that we have for each other.”

Malcom dedicated The Piano Lesson, that starred his brother, John David Washington, to their mother, Pauletta. As he spoke of the inspiration behind this sweet tribute, he told PEOPLE, "There's a great Colman Domingo quote, who's an icon — he says, 'Where would we be without the dreams of our mothers?'"