Suki Waterhouse shares hardships while raising her baby girl in spotlight

Suki Waterhouse shares hardships while raising her baby girl in the spotlight

Suki Waterhouse candidly talked about the obstacles she is facing while raising her baby girl in the spotlight.



The singer-actor appeared on Emma Chamberlain's podcast, Anything Goes on Thursday and confessed that it is difficult to raise a 6-month-old daughter with fiance Robert Pattinson while keeping up her profile with outside world.

"I think it's gonna get harder and harder," she told the host. "Obviously I would really like to not have her face shown or anything like that. That would be like my ideal. But I also think that I have to be kind of a realist about the kind of world that we live in."

The mom of one went on to say, "And now she's almost six months. She wants to look at flowers and touch things and, like, be out in the world."

"That's been a little bit more intense," she added.

Moreover, Suki admitted that she wants to protect her daughter from fans and paparazzi as well as she desires to give her daughter a normal life.

"I want to shield her from that, but I also wanna take her for a walk and sit at a cafe and take her out," the Daisy Jones and The Six actress said.