Dave Grohl's 2013 NYC bar scandal exposed amid secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl used his signature pickup line on another woman while he was married.

According to Page Six, the former Nirvana drummer, who recently revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage, reportedly hit on a woman at a bar in New York City in 2013.

It has been reported by Daily Mail, the rocker asked a woman named Alix to be his “future ex-wife,” the same line he used while meeting his wife Jordyn Blum in 2001.

In regards to this, Alix stated that she and her friend went to a dive bar in New York City’s East Village in September 2013, as per the publication.

Moreover, Grohl and a few friends arrived at the bar around 1:30 a.m and Alix claimed, “So I go up to him, and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna need to see some ID.”’

In regards to her meeting with the singer, Alix recalled by saying, “I was like, ‘You pretty much got me through high school,’” and then he allegedly asked if he could buy her a drink, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she told him she wanted a “Jameson on the rocks,” to which the musician allegedly replied as, “Oh, OK! A whiskey girl. You should be my future ex-wife.”

As per the publication’s reports, Grohl shocked his fans and his family earlier this week when he admitted to fathering a child out of wedlock.

It is worth mentioning that Foo Fighters rocker tied the knot with his second wife Jordyn Blum in 2003, following his three-year marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997.