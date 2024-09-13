 
Geo News

Dave Grohl's 2013 NYC bar scandal exposed amid secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl's NYC bar scandal unveiled as he used his famous pick-up line for another woman while he was married back in 2013

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Dave Grohls 2013 NYC bar scandal exposed amid secret baby revelation
Dave Grohl's 2013 NYC bar scandal exposed amid secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl used his signature pickup line on another woman while he was married.

According to Page Six, the former Nirvana drummer, who recently revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage, reportedly hit on a woman at a bar in New York City in 2013.

It has been reported by Daily Mail, the rocker asked a woman named Alix to be his “future ex-wife,” the same line he used while meeting his wife Jordyn Blum in 2001.

In regards to this, Alix stated that she and her friend went to a dive bar in New York City’s East Village in September 2013, as per the publication.

Moreover, Grohl and a few friends arrived at the bar around 1:30 a.m and Alix claimed, “So I go up to him, and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna need to see some ID.”’

In regards to her meeting with the singer, Alix recalled by saying, “I was like, ‘You pretty much got me through high school,’” and then he allegedly asked if he could buy her a drink, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she told him she wanted a “Jameson on the rocks,” to which the musician allegedly replied as, “Oh, OK! A whiskey girl. You should be my future ex-wife.”

As per the publication’s reports, Grohl shocked his fans and his family earlier this week when he admitted to fathering a child out of wedlock.

It is worth mentioning that Foo Fighters rocker tied the knot with his second wife Jordyn Blum in 2003, following his three-year marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. 

Taylor Swift pushed to take legal action against Elon Musk by Azealia Banks
Taylor Swift pushed to take legal action against Elon Musk by Azealia Banks
Cara Delevingne's $7M LA home still facing 'ruin' six months after fire
Cara Delevingne's $7M LA home still facing 'ruin' six months after fire
Snoop Dogg gives insights into his blissful 27 years of marriage
Snoop Dogg gives insights into his blissful 27 years of marriage
Janet Jackson recalls major wardrobe malfunction in front of Queen Elizabeth
Janet Jackson recalls major wardrobe malfunction in front of Queen Elizabeth
Oprah Winfrey reveals THIS fictional character she may ask for lunch
Oprah Winfrey reveals THIS fictional character she may ask for lunch
Suki Waterhouse shares hardships while raising her baby girl in spotlight
Suki Waterhouse shares hardships while raising her baby girl in spotlight
Tom Cruise fraught relationship with big studio revealed
Tom Cruise fraught relationship with big studio revealed
Jennie Garth opens up about her major hip surgeries
Jennie Garth opens up about her major hip surgeries