Tyla claps back at trolls after her MTV VMA speech sparked judgements

Tyla has a message for her critics who found it weird that she can't carry her own awards.

It all began with MTV Video Music Awards where the South African singer and songwriter, 22, was awarded a moon man for best afrobeat.



Tyla was presented the award by Little Mermaid star Halle Berry and Montero hitmaker Lil Nas X.

As the Water songstress began her acceptance speech, she made a small request to Lil Nas because the trophy felt too heavy.

“Oh my gosh,” the Johannesburg native said during the viral moment as Lil Nas X handed her the moon man. “You guys know me and holding awards. Yo, I cannot — I’m not strong enough.”

“Please, please,” she added, holding her moon man out to them, to which Lil Nas X hesitantly offered to temporarily take the award so Tyla could give her acceptance speech while Bailey chose not to accommodate.

Social media responses went wild as fans poked fun at the gesture.

Tyla has now taken notice of the frenzy and addressed it timely, saying she never asked the movie star to hold her award.

“Y'all make everything weird…,” Tyla wrote in a post on X that evening following the event. “I was not asking my girl Halle… We just girls, STFU I WON A VMAAAA.”

