Prince Harry not expecting any mercy from Meghan Markle because she ‘takes no prisoner’

Prince Harry has just been issued a greave warning about the events of the future, because if ‘has an ounce of brain in his body” he’ll avoid making Meghan Markle angry.

A warning of this magnitude has been issued by THE Sun’s former correspondent Charles Rae.

He shared these comments during an interview with GB News where the Duke’s 40th birthday became a hot topic of discussion.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s playboy past it used to wind up in the biggest tabloid magazines, and with him being a father-of-two, Mr Rae shared a bit of advice for the Duke who wants a lowkey separate bash with his family, and a body’s night out with his pals.

Mr Rae began everything by saying, “He's got to be careful,” because “he's a married man, though, he's got two children.”

Before concluding he also doubled down on the dangers of making any waves like 2012, where he was “playing naked billiards with scantily clad women and allowing them to take pictures of him, which ended up in the newspapers.”

Because “if he's got an ounce of brain in his body, he won't get up to anything that could cause him any problems with his wife, because she won't be taking prisoners if he does."