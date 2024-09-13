 
Katy Perry's team member slammed by fans over his rare comment on Dr. Luke

September 13, 2024

Katy Perry’s team member Chris Anokute got slammed by social media users after he praised Dr. Luke in a now-deleted post.

Anokute, a music industry professional who has worked with Perry, posted on his social media platform while featuring and praising Dr. Luke. 

In regards to this, he wrote in captioned, “Big respect to @thedoctorrluke for the unprecedented work he's done with @katyperry over the years. Tonight's performance was a celebration of his work with her throughout the years.”

Moreover, the screengrab from Chris featured a picture of Dr. Luke, whose full name is Lukasz Gottwald, after the songstress attended the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. 

As per Daily Mail, the Fireworks hitmaker's team member said that Dr. Luke, who last year settled a defamation lawsuit with Kesha after she claimed in a 2014 lawsuit that he had sexually and physically abused her, “is a GREAT man, and an honest man and my dear friend.”

In this regard, he stated that the producer “deserves all the acclaim for developing the music behind one of the biggest pop stars in recorded history.”

Additionally, Chris' social media post created controversy amid the past sexual assault allegations made against the producer by Kesha.

In response, a social media user wrote, “This is so disgusting and disappointing. Katy’s team is also supporting Dr.Luke, oh Lord. Mute them please.”

While another user penned, “Katy Perry’s manager saying Dr Luke deserves all the acclaim for developing the music behind her is so insane,” and a third user stated, “Disgusting. Now I understand why she keeps collaborating with him. Even her team is befriended with that man. All birds of a feather.”

