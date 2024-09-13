Prince William releases big statement as Harry set to celebrate 40th birthday

Prince William has released a major statement where the Prince of Wales has warned about "future threats."



The future king told RAF officers that the UK will be relying on them to deal with "future threats" during what he called a "time of change and uncertainty".

William returned to RAF Cranwell on Thursday, where he trained to become a pilot, and spoke to officers at their graduation.

In his speech, Prince William said: "We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats", according to Sky News.

Later, the palace shared Prince William’s photos and a video saying “Huge congratulations to the RAF Cranwell graduates on your Passing Out Parade!”

William’s statement comes two days before as Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 40th birthday this Sunday, September 15.



In a statement to BBC, Prince Harry said ahead of his birthday this weekend, "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40."