Dave Bautista opens up about his drastic weight loss 

Dave Bautista gives insights into his weight loss journey while admitting he felt like a 'Gorilla next to other actors'

September 13, 2024

Dave Bautista shared about focusing on staying slim to avoid being "distracting" on camera during Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. 

The former WWE superstar stated, "I started trimming down for a particular reason. Why? One, I started trimming down because I just got fat.”

According to People, he expressed that he had gotten "uncomfortably big" for his starring role in the 2023 thriller Knock at the Cabin and weighed "around 315 pounds."

As per the publication, he recalled, "When I was younger, I was carrying lots and lots of muscle. This I had to put on like you know, between films. I had a very short period of time to put the suede on. I packed it on with French fries and pancakes."

Moreover, the 55-year-old continued by admitting, "That's how I did it, and the director [M. Night Shyamalan] asked me, he said, 'You know, I don't want you to look like a powerlifter. I just want you to look like a great big guy.’ And so now, looking back at it, man, I probably overdid it."

Furthermore, trimming down ultimately made him feel and look "better" on camera next to other actors, as per the outlet.

Additionally, he also stated that it's weird because people said to him, “God, you're skinny,” and he even saw online some people were worried about his health.

As far as Dave's latest movie is concerned, The Killer's Game is set to hit the theaters on Friday.

