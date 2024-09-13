 
Geo News

Jenna Bush Hager hints romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz

Jenna Bush Hager teases Hoda Kotb about her connection with Lenny Kravtiz during 'Today' show

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Jenna Bush Hager hints romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz
Jenna Bush Hager hints romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz 

Jenna Bush Hager decided not to give up on her dreams of making a romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz a reality.

A day after performing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where he won the award for best rock video, Kravitz, hit the Today show stage to perform some of his beloved hits, including I Want to Get Away and Fly with Quavo.

According to People, while the Citi Concert Series crowd was excited to see the rocker perform, Kotb seemed to be the happiest as she held his hand while walking onto the Today plaza.

Moreover, Bush Hager later teased Kotb for dressing up in a "cool leather studded suit" for "Lenny Kravitz Day" while discussing the musician on Today with Hoda & Jenna, months after she joked that she would act as their matchmaker.

In this regard, Kotb stated, "Yes, I am. This is new, this little top. I decided that if you’re going to have Lenny Kravitz on the plaza, who by the way, is he not the epitome of all of the things?"

Additionally, Bush responded by saying, "He’s so kind and he’s very hot, and talented.”

In regards to this, Hoda added, "He’s hot, he’s kind. He’s got it all. He lives in the Bahamas, he’s barefoot, he makes music, he meditates.”

While making Kotb smile, Hager stated, "I know somebody else that meditates, and wears leather, and doesn’t live in the Bahamas but would like to.”

As per the publication, Kravitz released his latest album, Blue Electric Light, in May while his tour to support the album is said to begin in October.

Demi Moore's daughter couldn't watch Rob Lowe starring film 'About Last Night'
Demi Moore's daughter couldn't watch Rob Lowe starring film 'About Last Night'
Kate Middleton health: Royal expert shares sad news about Princess' cancer video
Kate Middleton health: Royal expert shares sad news about Princess' cancer
Britney Spears criticises Sabrina Carpenter's viral act at VMA
Britney Spears criticises Sabrina Carpenter's viral act at VMA
Prince Harry gets massive financial cushion by Royal Family for US lifestyle
Prince Harry gets massive financial cushion by Royal Family for US lifestyle
Palace takes drastic measures to ensure King Charles health ahead of major tour
Palace takes drastic measures to ensure King Charles health ahead of major tour
Lucy Hale opens up about battling addiction since her teens
Lucy Hale opens up about battling addiction since her teens
Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana's family amid secret contacts? video
Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana's family amid secret contacts?
Bachelorette's Jenn Tran reveals new crush after Devin Strader breakup
Bachelorette's Jenn Tran reveals new crush after Devin Strader breakup