Jenna Bush Hager hints romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz

Jenna Bush Hager decided not to give up on her dreams of making a romance between Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz a reality.

A day after performing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where he won the award for best rock video, Kravitz, hit the Today show stage to perform some of his beloved hits, including I Want to Get Away and Fly with Quavo.

According to People, while the Citi Concert Series crowd was excited to see the rocker perform, Kotb seemed to be the happiest as she held his hand while walking onto the Today plaza.

Moreover, Bush Hager later teased Kotb for dressing up in a "cool leather studded suit" for "Lenny Kravitz Day" while discussing the musician on Today with Hoda & Jenna, months after she joked that she would act as their matchmaker.

In this regard, Kotb stated, "Yes, I am. This is new, this little top. I decided that if you’re going to have Lenny Kravitz on the plaza, who by the way, is he not the epitome of all of the things?"

Additionally, Bush responded by saying, "He’s so kind and he’s very hot, and talented.”

In regards to this, Hoda added, "He’s hot, he’s kind. He’s got it all. He lives in the Bahamas, he’s barefoot, he makes music, he meditates.”

While making Kotb smile, Hager stated, "I know somebody else that meditates, and wears leather, and doesn’t live in the Bahamas but would like to.”

As per the publication, Kravitz released his latest album, Blue Electric Light, in May while his tour to support the album is said to begin in October.