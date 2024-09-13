 
Prince Harry gets emotional for Lilibet, Archie on his 40th birthday

Prince Harry also made King Charles emotional as she spoke about the importance of Archie and Lilibet in his life

September 13, 2024

Prince Harry apparently got emotional for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the duke released surprising statement ahead of his 40th birthday on Sunday.

In a statement to BBC, Prince Harry spoke about the importance of Archie and Lilibet in his life.

Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the Prince, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Earlier, Prince Harry told the People Magazine, ‘”The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids.”

“I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

Prince Harry shares two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle.

The duke is planning to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family in California.

