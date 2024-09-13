 
Prince Harry charity work comes under scrutiny ahead of 40th birthday

Prince Harry told he needs to do more as Duke of Sussex approaches 40th birthday

Web Desk
September 13, 2024

Prince Harry has been told to up his “charity game” as he approaches his 40th birthday with royal expert suggesting that he needs to stronger presence in the philanthropic world.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, despite the success of the Invictus Games, Harry's other projects have been met with controversy.

Hence, the expert said she believes the Duke of Sussex needs to achieve more successes to make a lasting impact.

She told The Sun, “I think in the back of Harry's mind probably he's thinking 'I've got to get on with it, I've got to really go for it now.’”

“He has the success of the Invictus Games, which we all know, but we can't really name anything else,” she added. "There were lots of other philanthropic things but just off the top of my head I only think Invictus.”

“So I think Harry needs to, kind of get a stronger foothold into that world that he says he wants to promote so badly."

