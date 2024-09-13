Prince George stuns Prince William, Kate Middleton as he achieves major milestone

Prince George left his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, overjoyed and thrilled by following Royal family legacy at age 11.



According to latest reports, the future King of England has started taking flying lessons after he enjoyed his first flight at a Berkshire airfield last week.

An onlooker told The Sun that the little Prince, who is second in line to the British throne, was accompanied by an instructor.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales watched “proudly” from the ground as George took to the skies and landed safely an hour later.

“He loved it. It’s the right time to start,” an onlooker at the Berkshire airfield the publication.

Onlookers also noted that both William and Kate appeared “relaxed and supportive,” as they enjoyed their son’s first flight.

“George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start,” one said. “The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line.”

“His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it,” they added.

As per the publication, Prince William and Princess Kate arrived at White Waltham Airfield, which is just a short 20-minute drive from the Windsor Castle, in a convoy of three cars.

The Royals then spent some time at the airfield’s teeming clubhouse, home to the West London Aero Club, to relax.

“There were probably 30 or 40 people in the clubhouse,” a person at the airfield said. “Catherine and William watched George take off.

“But they were relaxed about it. All three of them had been pretty chilled in the clubhouse.”