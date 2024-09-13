'Jon & Kate' alum Hannah Gosselin breaks silence online after family drama

'Jon & Kate' alum Hannah Gosselin breaks silence online after tense family drama

Social media star Hannah Gosselin has dropped a new post amid tense circumstances in her family.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 20, took to her IG with a carousel of her pictures in a white minidress holding a bouquet in a grassy field on Thursday.

Not even her caption seemed to address the ongoing controversy surrounding her family as her brother, Collin, also 20, exposed their mother a day earlier.

Comments were made turned off as of Friday while only praises seemed to make it to the comment section.

For those unversed, Kate Gosselin is facing new accusations of childhood abuse by her son, who has exposed the mother-of-eight several times of abuse—this time for being "physically aggressive."

"My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement," Collin told The Sun on Tuesday. "She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor and that's how I lived."

"When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he claimed.

While this isn't the first time Collin or his father have spoken against Kate, her attorney, Richard Puleo, previously shared Kate's perspective with Fox News.

“She never wants to comment because she always knows that this gets taken out of context," Puleo told the outlet. "She doesn't want to comment. Doesn’t need to. The record speaks for itself."



"The facts belie the truth," added Puleo. "Whatever took place, the ones that are truthful are the ones that took place… She has no comment because it’s not going to change the past. And I don’t believe she intentionally harmed any of her children in any way, shape or form."

It is pertinent to mention that Collin's recent remarks emerged in mid-August 2024 as he was recently "discharged" from the US military for being sent to a psychiatric facility once at the age of 12 because of his mother.

"I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life,” he said. "And see, they don't need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that's good enough for [them] to discharge [you].”

As per Collin, he spent two years in a program for children with special needs before moving in with Jon, now 47, in 2018. That year, Hannah also chose to live with their father.



As for Kate's perspective on sending off Collin, it was the need of the hour, citing his "multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years."

"For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," she told People when Collin initially called her out on media in July 2023.

She further added, "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with."

Collin's father, Jon, who divorced Kate in 2009 defended his son at the time.

"Regarding these brand new false accusations, it seems clear that even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, Kate is unable to control her abusive words towards him.” Noting, “Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callous lies."



At the time of the couple's divorce, Kate received full custody of all eight children including their sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel as well as their twin girls, Mady and Cara.

