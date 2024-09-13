 
Kate Middleton health: Royal expert shares sad news about Princess' cancer

Kate Middleton 'not quite out of the woods yet' despite being cancer free, expert

September 13, 2024

Kate Middleton highlighted the unpredictability of life in her heartwarming video message about her cancer recovery, royal experts have pointed out.

According to royal expert Svar Nanan-Sen and Cameron Walker, the emotional video, featuring Princess Kate, Prince William and their children, captured the fragility of life.

Discussing the heartwarming video, originally shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Svar said it showed that Kate is “not quite out of the woods yet.”

In the intimate video, Kate revealed that her preventative chemotherapy has been completed, announcing that she is now cancer free and would soon return to royal duties.

Summarizing the video, Cameron said on The Royal Record, “On Monday, the Princess of Wales released a very personal video message announcing that she has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy.”

“And on the surface, yes, very good news. But also, of course, she's not quite out of the woods yet. So far the video gave a real intimate insight into what she's kind of been going through in terms of her recovery over the last nine months, and it involved some very special people in the princess's life,” he added.

To this, Svar added, “She said that life can change in an instant, which I think really captured her feeling of how fragile life can be sometimes.

“I think when you get diagnosed with something like cancer, it can come as a shock and to not just you, but the people around you.”

