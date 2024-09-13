Prince William receives flak as he steps in for King Charles

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has slammed Prince William as the future king stepped in for King Charles with a major royal role.



William stepped up for King Charles after the monarch opened up on "doctor's orders" preventing him from undertaking some royal engagements.

The future king attended the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell on Thursday.

William returned to RAF Cranwell, where he trained to become a pilot, and spoke to officers at their graduation.

The Mail Online shared the news on its X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince William dons military gear and sports an even fuller beard as he salutes RAF cadets.”

Reacting to it, Smith alleged, “William had such contempt for the RAF during his training he used a chinook helicopter to fly him and his mates to a stag do.

“He then let RAF officers take the blame. Republic’s FOI request revealed officers didn’t know the purpose of his flight. He should have been kicked out.”



