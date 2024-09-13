Justin Timberlake faces DWI case without any 'special treatment'

Justin Timberlake’s DWI case being handled with 'no special treatment'

The prosecutor handling Justin Timberlake's DWI case has stood firm that the Mirror singer would not get any special treatment during his trial.



Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor in June after police said he left the bar at The American Hotel shortly after midnight, drove down Main Street in his 2025 BMW and failed to stop at a stop sign and stay in his lane.

He also failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test several times, saying “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

Now, talking about it to New York Post column PageSix, the prosecutor insisted that the 43-year-ols singer hasn't been given any special treatment because of his high profile.

He also shared, "The one thing that we want to make sure we’re doing is being consistent, and we don’t want to treat any defendant better than others because of, you know, because of any perceived notoriety they may have.”

The prosecutor also told the publication that he’s charged with driving while intoxicated then there’s a lesser charge as driving while impaired, which happens in a number of cases. “So we’re going to continue to negotiate the case,” he added.