Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory

Travis Kelce just welcomed the newest member to his family!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was introduced to his brother, Jason’s cute little puppy named Nessie, this week, during the latest episode of the podcast the two brothers co-host.

"Have you seen Nessie yet? Our new puppy?" Jason asked Travis on the New Heights podcast, to which he responded, "I have been watching that baby wolf, that coyote walking around behind you for the past like five minutes."

Then, Jason proceeded to pull his furry little friend on his lap, introducing him to the world, saying, "Come on Ness. Oh, say hi to everybody."

Travis beamed wide as he looked at Nessie and praised the newest edition to their family, "Oh, that is a good-looking pup right there. That's a good-looking pup,” he gushed.

As Nessie got herself into some mischief behind the camera, Jason exclaimed, "Hey! Don't you go in that toilet bowl."

To this, Travis, recalled a childhood memory of his and joked, "The famous Kelce way of fathering,” and then recalled what their father, Ed used to say both the brothers, “Hey! Don't make me get up, the last thing you want to make me do is get up.”