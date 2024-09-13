Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role based on real woman

Jenna Ortega has shared what her “dream character” would be from a classic movie.



Ortega and her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Catherine O’Hara sat down for an interview, where the duo were asked to list their favorite classic films.

The Wednesday star named French crime drama La Haine, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, the neo-Western road film Paris Texas, and The Passion Of Joan Of Arc.

She hailed The Passion Of Joan Of Arc as a great classic film and praised actress Renée Falconetti’s performance in it, sharing that the role of Joan would be the perfect role for her.

Praising the silent 1928 film, which was directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer, she said, “An actress that I love and it’s something that I’ve talked with Tim [Burton] a lot, The Passion Of Joan Of Arc, the Dreyer film.”

“Renée Falconetti’s performance in that is absolutely insane. I feel like a dream character for me would be Joan Of Arc,” she said.

Meanwhile, O’Hara named Triangle of Sadness, It’s a Wonderful Life, Holiday Inn, and Beetlejuice as her favorite classic films.

Along with Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci.