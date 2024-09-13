 
Colin Jost gets brutally honest about Pete Davidson partnership

'Saturday Night Live' comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson made an investment together

September 13, 2024

Colin Jost has revealed his regrets about buying a Staten Island Ferry in 2022 with his pal Pete Davidson.

Jost and Davidson worked together on Saturday Night Live and decided to make a joint investment of $280,000. However, Jost is a self-proclaimed "conservative" spender and now regrets that decision.

"It is absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I've ever made in my life," Jost told People at the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week, which was held on board the same ferry.

"The way I justified it is for the amount of money we were putting into buying it, on just a basic square-footage level, is if you found the right place for it to be, you were essentially buying a building on its side that's 65,000 square feet. So around New York, that is a very good price per square foot," he explained.

Josh, Davidson and their co-investor Paul Italia have full time careers on land, and haven’t put in the effort to renovate and run the ferry. The comedian admitted that the ferry could run, but it would require a huge staff, which he and his mates aren’t into dealing with. 

