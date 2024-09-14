Linkin Park achieves huge milestone amid music comeback

Linkin Park just marked their comeback with a huge milestone!

After releasing their latest single titled, The Emptiness Machine, the song become their highest ever charting song the UK.

As per Official Charts, the iconic band’s song reached the number 4 spot on the UK Top 40, marking this week’s highest entry on the list.

The Emptiness Machine marks Linkin Park’s sixth UK top 10 hits ant their first since 2008.

Their previous song that made it to the charts was What I’ve Done, securing the number 6 position after its launch n 2007.

This song is also the first to feature their new vocalist, Emily Armstrong, who replaced the famous and late vocalist, Chester Bennington.

Earlier this year, Mike Shinoda, the co-founder and lead vocalist of the band, also reflected on the band’s growing popularity after all these years.

“To be in 2023 seeing brand new, teenage artists and bands show up referencing and loving Linkin Park music is such a blessing. We would have never guessed that we could be in this position,” he told Rock Sound 25 Icon.

“It’s crazy to think that some of them will be in this position later, they’ll grow up to be a band that somebody else references. That chain of influence and inspiration goes on. That’s a beautiful lineage,” Shinoda further noted.