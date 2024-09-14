 
Will Britney Spears halt paying child support to ex Kevin Federline?

The singer is not likely to stop paying the child support to her ex husband, even after her younger son turned 18 this week

September 14, 2024

Despite Britney Spears' younger kid, Jayden turning 18, she will continue to pay child support to her ex husband, Kevin Federline.

As per Federline's Lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan,  a parent must continue to pay child support until the child has graduated high school, repoted People.

"Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday," Kaplan told the outlet.

"The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November."

An insider close to Spears tattled that she is happy to keep supporting her kids.

"Britney has plans for the boys' future and will do whatever she can and will always continue to love and support them," the source claimed.

