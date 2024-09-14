Nicole Kidman shares secrets from the set of 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her experience on new series The Perfect Couple.

During her interview on the podcast Books, Beach, and Beyond, Kidman expressed her admiration for her co-stars on the Netflix series.

She said, "I love working in an ensemble because you have so many different characters on set and watching everybody and getting to know everyone."

She also praised Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson, revealing, "I just spoke to Dakota the other day going, ‘You're so good at this.’ And Liev, but also Eve is just such a delight ... I think she's just so intoxicating."

"You're all working together as an acting troupe. and that's the thing I love most," she added.

In the series, the actress plays the role of Greer Garrison Winbury, a novelist, faces a dramatic turn of events when a body is discovered during her son’s wedding, leading to a murder investigation.

Kidman also appreciated the opportunity to explore more humorous side of her acting, saying, "I love the wit. She's funny. and a lot of times, I don't get the chance to do that. And that was a huge draw card for me."

She recalled, "That was actually what [director] Susanne [Bier] said to me. she was like, ‘You could be funny in this. I want you to be funny.’ And then, Liev, who is a very good friend. I was like, ‘Liev, would you be Tag? And there's something about Liev where he came in and created Tag a particular way that is fantastic on screen. So their marriage is what's so fun."