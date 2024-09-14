King Charles set to honour Prince Harry on 40th birthday: Here's how

King Charles is all set to honour his younger son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15.



The exciting news for Prince Harry has been disclosed by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ingrid Seward claimed the monarch will put aside some of their drama to honor Harry's milestone birthday.

The royal author claimed, "Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day."

As for how the monarch will honor his younger son, the expert claimed King Charles "will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day."

According to InStyle, Ingrid Seward says this year's milestone is much different that Harry's 30th.

He "celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House," but 2024 will see the royal spending his birthday "in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids."

"He says he is happier now. We hope he is", the royal commentator further said.