 
Geo News

King Charles set to honour Prince Harry on 40th birthday: Here's how

King Charles also wants Prince William to end rift with Harry as the duke celebrates 40th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2024

King Charles set to honour Prince Harry on 40th birthday: Heres how
King Charles set to honour Prince Harry on 40th birthday: Here's how

King Charles is all set to honour his younger son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15.

The exciting news for Prince Harry has been disclosed by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ingrid Seward claimed the monarch will put aside some of their drama to honor Harry's milestone birthday.

The royal author claimed, "Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day."

As for how the monarch will honor his younger son, the expert claimed King Charles "will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day."

According to InStyle, Ingrid Seward says this year's milestone is much different that Harry's 30th.

He "celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House," but 2024 will see the royal spending his birthday "in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids."

"He says he is happier now. We hope he is", the royal commentator further said.

Kate Middleton wins Meghan Markle over with 'poignant message about love' video
Kate Middleton wins Meghan Markle over with 'poignant message about love'
'Worried' William intensifies preparation as King Charles abdication looms video
'Worried' William intensifies preparation as King Charles abdication looms
Ben Affleck to fight fire with fire after divorce takes 'nasty' turn
Ben Affleck to fight fire with fire after divorce takes 'nasty' turn
Tom Cruise had crush on Lady Gaga before her engagement: Source
Tom Cruise had crush on Lady Gaga before her engagement: Source
Kevin Smith gives fans update on 'Mallrats' sequel
Kevin Smith gives fans update on 'Mallrats' sequel
'Abbott Elementary' cast shares insight into Janine and Gregory's intimate moment
'Abbott Elementary' cast shares insight into Janine and Gregory's intimate moment
Prince William turns down Kate Middleton's sweet wish on big day
Prince William turns down Kate Middleton's sweet wish on big day
Ben Affleck ‘happy to be free' amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Ben Affleck ‘happy to be free' amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?