Tom Cruise had crush on Lady Gaga before her engagement: Source

Tom Cruise was reportedly hurt by Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polanski because he wanted to date her.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that “Tom fancies Gaga and wasn’t even shy about the fact he thought she was phenomenal, but once again must cross another lady off the list of potential girlfriends – she is taken, and it looks like she’s really going to marry this guy.”



For those unversed, Gaga confirmed her romance with businessman Polanski in 2020 after the two were seen kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

The Poker Face singer then called the businessman "my whole life" during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.



But Cruise has reportedly "had a thing for Gaga for years" and even asked the hitmaker to record the theme track for his Top Gun reboot.

“He wanted and still wants her to be involved in upcoming projects and thinks it would be a great way to spend time together and explore the connection,” the source told the outlet. “but now with the engagement he’ll have to deal with it.”

