'Abbott Elementary' cast shares insight into Janine and Gregory's intimate moment

Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter have shared their thoughts on the kiss between their co-stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams characters Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie.

Sharing her thoughts on the two Janine and Gregory’s future, Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard in the show, told People: “They need therapy, therapy, therapy!” Ralph, who stars as Barbara Howard, said before discussing Janine and Gregory's kiss in the season 3 finale.

The actress said she couldn’t watch the scene being filmed and shared the reason for it: “I was just like, 'I can't watch it! I can't watch it!' I had to move away from the screen because it was like a mother looking at your grown children doing grown things,"

She continued: "And I can't see it! I remember thinking they're going to do the zambohoochies. It's going to be something. And I just think about that and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, my kids are growing up.' It made me nervous."

Lisa Ann Walter, who stars as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti, who portrays Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis, known as Mr. Johnson, were also present when the scene was filmed.

“It was such a great moment. And they have such incredible chemistry,” Perfetti gushed.

“They're such great actors that every single time they did it, it was different and it was profound in a new way. It was such a cool moment and now I feel like we should talk s--- about them,” he joked.

Walter also shared her thoughts, saying, “Number one, I love that the trajectory of their romance, their relationship, in a way they're not boyfriend girlfriend, they have partners, but that they are really truly good friends.”

“And I think that's what you see when you're watching them on the show. They're really there for each other. But I have a question, which is why were you on set watching them kiss?” Walter continued. “Personally, I left them alone all week because they had to go and do that scene.”

Season 4 of Abbott Elementary premieres on Wednesday, October 9.