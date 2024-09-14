Ben Affleck to fight fire with fire after divorce takes 'nasty' turn

It appears the divorce drama of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get worse, as the latter reportedly vows to "fight back" his ex after, he believes, her "nasty" tactics crossed the red line.



“Ben is sick and tired of her games, he’s been trying to play nice, but she’s pushed him beyond his limit and he’s ready to fight back,” the source added.

“He knew she would get angry, but he didn’t expect her to get this nasty,” the insider told In Touch.

It came after the members of J.Lo's teams have reportedly been on the offensive in hitting out at her ex. One of them was her longtime manager, Benny Medina.

“The two of them can’t stand each other,” a snitch revealed the inside tension of Ben and her employee to Page Six. “They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.”

The impression of The Mother actress on the Argo star is getting stronger about her alleged plans to destroy him in the media.

“It’s obvious to him that she’s gone on this vicious rampage to tear him down in the press, having her people call him a ‘triple-A *******’ was shocking to him, but she hasn’t stopped there.”



Pointing to stories that invited arrows of criticism on Ben, the source explained, “The stories dragging down his parenting and trying to put the blame on his ‘dark moods’ are one step too far and he’s now firing back with some choice words of his own.”