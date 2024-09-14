 
Stephen Baldwin discloses stunning details about Hailey Bieber's new baby

Hailey Bieber welcomed her first baby with husband Justin on August 30

September 14, 2024

Stephen Baldwin has revealed that his daughter Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack Blues Bieber, is “incredibly cute."

Speaking to People magazine on Friday, the actor shared some details about his new grandson, whom her daughter shares with singer Justin Bieber.

The 58-year-old actor told the outlet that he’s been “hanging out with my four year old granddaughter Iris. I'm in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and the launch of the podcast and all that.”

“And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute,” said Stephen of his new grandson.

Justin’s father-in-law also teased that Jack might be making a public appearance in the near future.

“The world will see him soon,” he revealed.

On August 30, Justin and Hailey announced the birth of their first child on social media.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote on his Instagram by sharing a photo of Jack’s tiny foot.

