Lily Collins talks Audrey Hepburn inspired looks in 'Emily In Paris' season 4

Lily Collins stars in the titular role 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper in Emily In Paris has revealed which one of her character’s outfits she liked the best.

In the new season, Emily goes to Rome in the last few episodes, and dresses differently from how she did in Paris. Revealing her favorite outfit, Collins told People, "I think there's an outfit in the two episodes at the end, which was a vintage Elias skirt and a white collared shirt with flats and a little scarf.”

"It felt, to me, like a real departure for Emily, and more Italian, more holiday vacation vibes, and more practical running around with flats," she continued. "It just felt cinematic."

The actress also revealed that her outfits in Rome were inspired by Audrey Hepburn's in Roman Holiday.

"[Part] 2 includes the Charade look at the top of the mountain, as well as Roman Holiday, obviously,” she said, referring to Hepburn’s movies.

This comes as Collin’s co-star Ashley Parks has revealed how “stressed” she was while filming the nude performance in season 4’s episode 8.

In the scene Ashley’s character Mindy performs at the Crazy Horse, a Parisian cabaret known for its nude female dancers.

"It was so stressful and so hard to do. If it had not been for the choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, coming in and my team around me, I don't think I would've gotten through it," she told the publication.

Emily In Paris season 4 starring Lily Collins, Ashley Parks, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and more is streaming on Netflix.