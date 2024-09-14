'Proud' Amanda Holden gushes over daughter Lexi's 'significant' milestone

Amanda Holden is a “proud” mom to her daughter, Lexi, who made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week.

The famous America’s Got Talent judge, who shares her 18-year-old daughter with Husband, Chris Hughes, gushed over the milestone Lexi achieved.

Lexi took the stage to walk for the Vietnamese designer, Tran Hung, in mini floral dress, cream in colour, featuring 3-D flowers.

The 18-year-old aspiring model spoke to DailyMail after the event and speaking of her nerves, she expressed, “I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun.”

Lexi continued, “The show was so beautiful and the brand and designers are visionaries - passionate about sustainability with 90% of the raw materials they use being environmentally friendly.”

“I'm really proud that they trusted me with their design to support LFW. Everyone looked after me and it's surreal that tomorrow I start uni!” the excited freshman gushed.

While, Amanda could not contain her sentiments, stating, “We couldn't have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. “

“This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a top University,” she further revealed, praising her daughter, Lexi.