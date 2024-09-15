‘Stubborn' Prince Harry's pretend ‘part-time Royal' strategy laid bare

Prince Harry is seemingly trying to fulfil his own wishes as a pretend part time Royal.



The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to ring in his 40th birthday this week, has planned out his own Royal trips in a bit to stay relevant.

“Harry is notoriously very stubborn, and we know he wanted the half-in, half-out royal life that the late Queen denied him,” says LA-based royal expert and host of the To Di For Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield. “He seems determined to make it happen, which we're seeing manifested through these fake royal tours.”

This comes as Harry tells BBC about his excitement t ahead of his birthday: "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place." He added: "Bring on the next decade."