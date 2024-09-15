What Royals are thinking as Prince Harry rings in 40th birthday

Prince Harry has eternally lost the trust of his family as he is set to celebrate his 40th birthday.



The Duke of Sussex has lost stability from back home as the Royals, including King Charles, do not wish to involve him in matters of concern.

ITV’s Royal correspondent, Chris Chip, tells Talking Royals podcast: "How can members of the Royal Familytrust Harry if they have private conversations about him? There's not another book planned I don't think but would they think 'if I say this to you, are you going to write about this in a book or are you going to tell Netflix about this one or two years down the line?'

He then noted: "The Royal Family won't respond to what they say. Never complain, never explain."

This comes as Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously accused the Royal Family of being racist towards their then unborn son Archie.

Buckingham Palace, over this accusation in 2021, launched a statement, saying : "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."