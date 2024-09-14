Este Haim on Taylor Swift: 'Deserves every award'

Este Haim is raving about Taylor Swift with whom she has a close friendship and their close bond also stretches to a working relationship.



During an interview with FASHION, the 38-year-old said, "[Taylor’s] the best and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had,” adding, “She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”

She continued, “We had an amazing time at the US Open ... yeah I would do that like a jillion times over again. That was so much fun."

Este is one of the three members of a Los Angeles-based group called Haim, which is run by the three sisters.

Often, the rock band opened for Eras Tour and also performed their collaboration No Body, No Crime onstage with the Grammy winner.

Describing the experience, Este told People, it was “one of the most exhilarating things we've ever had the opportunity to experience."

"It really felt like a dream,” adding, “Not only was she so incredibly welcoming onstage, but her fans embraced us and sang every word."