Cher 'voluntarily' gives up on son, Elijah?

Cher just dropped her struggle to gain conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Despite the Believe singer having concerns that her son’s life would “be at risk” if left on his own, Cher has dropped the attempt to seek control over Allman’s endeavors and financial management.

The superstar first filed for conservatorship in 2023 when she feared that her son, whom she shares with the late musician, Gregg Allman, was not fit to take care of himself or "manage his own financial resources" because of his problems with drug consumption.

"Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk," she wrote in the legal document, opting to gain conservatorship.

However, Elijah Blue Allman, responded to his mother’s application, stating that even though he did struggle “with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible" previously, he was now "clean and sober.”

In light of overall proceedings, PEOPLE magazine spoke to Allman’s lawyer, who stated, "Mr. Allman's team successfully defended the bid, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition.”