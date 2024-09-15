 
Paul Stanley teases KISS rock band's 'new era'

KISS icon, Paul Stanley revealed plans for his rock band to make their musical comeback despite their farewell

September 15, 2024

Rock icon, Paul Stanley, just proposed a KISS avatar show!

Envisioning the forthcoming endeavor, he stated that it would be "beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated.”

As Stanley sat for a conversation with Billboard on the podcast, The Setlist, the Detroit Rock City hitmaker spoke about the show and the band’s acquisition of a catalogue by Pophouse Entertainment.

"People just are thrilled with Voyage. I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that's state of the art today,” he stated.

The rock rhythm guitarist also noted how sine Voyage debuted, the technology behind such concert has been improved and further polished.

With assistance from Industrial Light & Magic’s George Lucas, fans can soon expect a state-of-the-art show from KISS avatars.

Previously, Stanley had announced KISS’s “new era” as a virtual band last December, during their farewell performance, telling Billboard, how it was "an early version of what is to come and is still being worked on,” back then.

