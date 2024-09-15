Prince Harry's IGF shares sweet video as duke celebrates 40th birthday

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has shared a sweet video after major announcement as the duke is celebrating his 40th birthday.



The IGF uploaded the video on its YouTube channel and shared its link on X, formerly Twitter handle.

The foundation wrote in the details of the YouTube post, saying; “As part of our I AM 10 and I AM HERE campaigns to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary, here's our official film that shows what 10 years of changing lives and saving lives looks like at the Invictus Games Foundation.”

Prince Harry is the founder and patron of Invictus Games



The inaugural Invictus Games, held from 10-14 September 2014 in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, brought together for the first time over 400 competitors from 13 nations around the world.

Earlier, the IGF tweeted, “We're excited to announce that our official 10 Year Anniversary film will be released tomorrow, September 14th at 6pm (BST).”

The video was released as Prince Harry is celebrating his milestone birthday on September 15.