Jane's Addiction makes first public post after shocking 'onstage fight'

Jane's Addiction has offered a heartfelt apology to fans after band members got into an onstage argument turned fight during a concert in Boston.



During the concert on Friday night, the band’s singer Perry Farrell was seen throwing a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro and abruptly ending their set.

Now in an Instagram Stories, the rock band announced, "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night.”

The note continued, "As a result, we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show at Bridgeport."

They band also announced that concertgoers would receive a full refund, before signing off, "Thank you, Jane's Addiction."

However the boy-band gave no further details about the remainder of the tour, which is scheduled to continue through October 16.

The post comes after Farrell's wife took to social media and shared her husband's side of the story after he was slammed for punching Navarro on stage.

She informed her followers that her husband was upset about the band’s sound levels drowning out his vocals, and that led to his assault on the seemingly unsuspecting guitarist.

She wrote that Farrell was “a crazed beast” for a half-hour after being led offstage, adding that he broke down and “cried and cried.”

She concluded the post, saying, "Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened."