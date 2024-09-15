Kate Middleton health: royal fans receive exciting news after Princess video

Kate Middleton health: royal fans receive exciting news after Princess emotional statement

Royal fans have received an exciting news related to Kate Middleton’s royal engagements days after the Princess of Wales confirmed she has finished her chemotherapy.



The good news have been shared by royal expert Cameron Walker on The Royal Record podcast.

The Cheat Sheet, quoting Cameron reported following the Kate Middleton’s sweet video that the princess said she looks forward to attending more royal engagements this year.

Cameron Walker said, “I know for a fact she’s planning to attend at least two, but there’s hope that certainly there will be more than two.”

He explained, “Those two examples are the Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday service … in November; she very much hopes to go to that and she has started, I understand, planning her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey for the Christmas period in December.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton said in an emotional video, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

She continued, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.



“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”