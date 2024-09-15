'Suits' star Sarah Rafferty reveals things she stole on sets

Sarah Rafferty took a trip down memory lane recently, recalling her favourite moments when she confessed to stealing items on set.



The admission came during the 2024 Epic Cons on Saturday, to which she also explained that it was to keep a piece of her character Donna Paulsen with her.

"I totally stole s***," she laughed. "Lots of clothes, I have Donna's couch... Nobody is coming for me I don't think. I got some nice clothes," she told a fan.

"A lot of my shoes actually say 'Donna' in them, so I don't them off at somebody's house because they're gonna be like, 'You have a lot of shoes for some other lady,'" Rafferty went on.

Besides the admission, she also revealed a scene she recalls often when her costar Rick Hoffman had a tough time picking one.

"In season 1, when Donna comes into Louis' office and she's got the tickets, and she whips them out of her shirt and put it on the desk in front of Louis, we got to improvise most of that," the actress revealed.

"A lot of times when we got to work together, we got to improve things," she added, to which Hoffman agreed, adding, "Those were the most fun."

"They just let the camera roll," Rafferty continued. "They just kind of kept it going, and we just went so far past anything you can possibly see on the screen. It just got so ridiculous, and that kind of laugher, I miss that in my life — the laughter with Rick."

Suits is currently streaming on Netflix after it ended in 2019 on completing 11 seasons.