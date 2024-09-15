 
Kate Middleton manipulating the world with her cancer video

Kate Middleton has been accused of manipulating the entire world with her cancer video

September 15, 2024

Kate Middleton has just been called out for the way she’s portrayed herself in her cancer announcement video because to experts, it feels like she’s manipulating the masses.

Accusations of the same have been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He referenced this in an interview with some sources that prefer to remain anonymous.

According to The Daily Mail, these sources in question said, “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers.”

“All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere,” as well the source noted.

By the end the source also questioned, “Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.”

For those unversed, this is not the only time Kate has been compared to her sister-in-law Meghan because another insider also feels the same, and feels King Charles would never have been caught being in Kate’s video ‘if hell freezes over’.

They also added, “It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make.”

