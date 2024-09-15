Kate Middleton, Prince William finally release emotional statement to wish Harry on 40th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally share birthday wishes for Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally released a heartwarming statement to wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.



Reposting the royal family’s post on X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales said “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Earlier, King Charles wished his youngest son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday with a heartwarming statement.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Prince Harry on social media handles to wish him a very happy birthday.

The king says in his message to Harry, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Meanwhile, commenting on the Prince and Princess of Wales post, royal expert Chris Ship said “Olive branch?”



Moreover, the Daily Express UK, citing sources has reported King Charles is set to reach out to his youngest son on his 40th birthday, signalling the start of a thawing of frosty relations between the California-based royal couple and the royal family.

