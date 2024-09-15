 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally release emotional statement to wish Harry on 40th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William release the heartfelt statement after King Charles wishes for Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally share birthday wishes for Harry
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally share birthday wishes for Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally released a heartwarming statement to wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.

Reposting the royal family’s post on X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales said “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally release emotional statement to wish Harry on 40th birthday

Earlier, King Charles wished his youngest son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday with a heartwarming statement.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Prince Harry on social media handles to wish him a very happy birthday.

The king says in his message to Harry, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Meanwhile, commenting on the Prince and Princess of Wales post, royal expert Chris Ship said “Olive branch?”

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally release emotional statement to wish Harry on 40th birthday

Moreover, the Daily Express UK, citing sources has reported King Charles is set to reach out to his youngest son on his 40th birthday, signalling the start of a thawing of frosty relations between the California-based royal couple and the royal family.

'Speak No Evil' director unveils ‘most talented' actor he's worked with
'Speak No Evil' director unveils ‘most talented' actor he's worked with
Snoop Dogg credits fatherhood 'training' to Tupac Shakur
Snoop Dogg credits fatherhood 'training' to Tupac Shakur
Kate Middleton manipulating the world with her cancer video
Kate Middleton manipulating the world with her cancer video
Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet recalls traumatic drug-filled encounter
Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet recalls traumatic drug-filled encounter
Rebel Wilson receives support from little daughter at 'The Deb' premiere
Rebel Wilson receives support from little daughter at 'The Deb' premiere
Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole breaks silence about being on the spectrum
Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole breaks silence about being on the spectrum
Prince Harry's IGF shares sweet video as duke celebrates 40th birthday video
Prince Harry's IGF shares sweet video as duke celebrates 40th birthday
Kate Middleton blasted for ‘un-regal' cancer video approach
Kate Middleton blasted for ‘un-regal' cancer video approach