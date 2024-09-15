Nikki Garcia's major support behind Artem Chigvintsev divorce revealed

Nikki Garcia's sister Brie Garcia has reportedly been the biggest encourager in her move to divorce pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

An insider spilled the beans on the latest development to Page Six recently, quoting that "any violence does not fly."

“Brie encouraged Nikki to leave the marriage. Any sort of violence does not fly, and they were very worried about Nikki and her son,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Nikki, 40, and Chigvintsev, 42, are currently “not living under the same roof” as the former WWE wrestler was left “scared and rattled” by the incident.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro was taken to jail in Napa Valley, California on August 29 for a felony charge but later released on a $25,000 bail the same day.

The dancer “feels unprepared to deal with everything coming his way,” another source told Entertainment Tonight.

Their friends were quite stunned by the news of his arrest as the pair’s marriage had always been “volatile.”

Nikki, who shares a 4-year-old son, Matteo, with Chigvintsev, formally filed for divorce on Wednesday.

The estranged couple had celebrated their second wedding anniversary days before Chigvintsev’s arrest.