Noel, Liam Gallagher's treatment of ‘nobody' secret sister revealed

Noel and Liam Gallagher's father Tommy has a daughter with another woman

Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher have a secret sister the icons have yet to meet.

Emma Davies, 51, was conceived after the pair’s father Tommy had a long affair with her mother June. She was born only months after Liam and lived in the same area as the brothers. She only found out about her brothers at the age of 23, after she bought their album.

She told the Daily Mail: “I would like to meet them. Obviously you're going to want to meet your brothers.”

“...But it's hard to predict what the Gallaghers are thinking - they are famous people with loads of money and they probably think I'm nobody,” she continued.

She revealed that “there were attempts made to make contact through their management but they weren't interested. It was a complete blank.”

Emma also shared that her son Jake, 31 is a crazy fan of Oasis and looks a lot like Liam. She hopes the brothers will meet her and her son, who was unable to get a ticket to their upcoming tour due to price inflation.

“All the hype surrounding the reunion has brought a lot of it back,” she noted.

“I thought it would be another chance to meet them - I would say more for Jake now than anything because he does look like them a lot and he's massively into them,” she shared.

Per the Mail, Tommy didn’t tell June that he was married, and June even introduced him to her parents.

“I was born a few months after Liam - so I was being cooked as he was coming out,” she said.

“All my mother had told me was that she didn't know he was married. He had charmed her and they had this bit of a relationship,” she continued.

“Every time they saw each other he took her back to a friend's flat which he claimed was his place. It was all based on lies,” Emma added.