Tony Hale wants THIS new emotion in potential 'Inside Out 3'

Tony Hale has expressed his hopes for a potential third installment of Pixar's Inside Out series.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Hale, who voiced the emotion Fear in the film, suggested a new emotion.

Hale told the outlet that a new emotion could be introduced to represent the feeling of "not listening to the narrative in your head."

He suggested that this emotion will reflect to common feeling, saying, "This might have been in [Inside Out 2], but almost not listening to the narrative in your head. Because the narrative in my head was like, 'Everybody's got it together except me' which, by the way, still continues into adulthood."

"If that can be encapsulated into an emotion, I think that would be a good one because everybody's in the same boat," he added.

In Inside Out 2, Pixar introduced new emotions such as Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

Hale noted the difference between Fear and Anxiety, "Just even the difference between fear and anxiety was, fear was a reaction to something that is actually there. and anxiety is a response to something that could be there or is not there, but is a ‘What if?’"