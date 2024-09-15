Photo: Khloe Kardashian 'addicted' to plastic surgery after criticism: Source

Khloe Kardashian reported developed a defense mechanism after being criticized over her physique and looks.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the Good American founder faced intense sibling comparison since her early age. This unfair treatment reportedly affected her self-esteem, and she decided to go under the knife.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared that Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner was also critical of how she looked different from her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

"In the end, the only thing that helped her feel better about herself was getting surgery,” the insider revealed.

“People can say what they want about her nose and the fillers and the extreme weight loss, but she finally loves what she sees in the mirror and says everyone can go f**** themselves,” they addressed and pointed out that “the issue is that a lot of people think she’s gone way too far, that she’s had more nose jobs than she admits.”

“Not only that, surgery can be very addictive, she’s already mentioned other things she wants to get done so the worry is she’s now on a very slippery slope and could wind up totally butchering herself,” they concluded.