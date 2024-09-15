Taylor Swift backs Blake Lively after troll attacks

Blake Lively was under attack from trolls during her latest film It Ends With Us. But, there is one loyal friend in her corner who will always get her back.



Sources say the Carolina hitmaker, despite her busy schedule, is showing her support by cheering her up through texts and calls.

“She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact,” the tipster tattled to Life & Style.

Having a rich experience of dealing with trolls, Taylor has reportedly told the mother-of-four, "[Taylor]’s reminding Blake daily of all the people that love her and know the real her and telling her that’s what matters more than a bunch of strangers on the internet."

The snitch continued, "It goes without saying that Blake really appreciates all the advice and support, it means the world to her and just proves that Taylor is the kind of friend that’s there through thick and thin."

Backlash on the Green Lantern star varied from her "tone deaf" promotions to allegedly locking horns with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

However, one source who knows Blake's thinking said, “Blake knows that anonymous online haters are going to continue to gossip and spread lies. But she’s not going to let them bring her down.”