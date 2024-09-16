 
'Impressed' Victoria Beckham to 'play cupid' for Tom Brady: Report

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly 'impressed by' Tom Brady

Web Desk
September 16, 2024

Victoria Beckham is reportedly impressed by the charm of Tom Brady.

As the former NFL player is back on the dating market, the legendary fashion designer is reportedly trying to set her up with one of her friends, Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with the outlet, the wife of David Beckham “thinks he’s wonderful and has her heart set on lining him up with one of her friends.”

The confidante also observed, “Tom’s obviously gorgeous and one of the most eligible guys on the planet right now.”

In addition to this, the source added of 'Posh' Spice Girl that “she’s got no shortage of friends who would kill for a chance with him.”

“He’s been single for a long time now, and needs to get out of his rut, or at least that’s what Victoria’s saying,” the insider claimed in conclusion.

For those unversed, Tom finalized his divorce from wife of thirteen years, Gisele Bundchen, in 2022.

While Gisele is currently dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady is reportedly looking for new paramours. 

