Photo: George Clooney convinces Brad Pitt to ditch America: Source

George Clooney is reportedly suggesting Brad Pitt to take some time off America.

The A-listed actor currently resides in Los Angeles, but as per the new findings of Life & Style, Brad is planning to ditch the Sin City for some place in Europe.

“Brad has considered L.A. home for so long, it’s where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he’s always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability,” the source began.

The source even mentioned of his six estranged kids, whom he shares with former wife Angelina Jolie, “But sadly, he’s rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him.”

Brad even “sold the home he raised them in last year, because it felt so empty, and he wanted to escape the memories,” the confidante even claimed.

The source went on to dish that “George has been raving to him about how much better living full-time in Europe is and has convinced him it’s easy enough to run a production company from overseas.”

“Brad loves France and Italy and has spent a lot of time in the U.K. as well, so the whole idea of dumping his life in America for a fresh start is beyond appealing,” the source concluded.